DYFI Protest Demands Job Recruitment and Unemployment Allowance for Youth

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest outside the LG Secretariat in Delhi on Saturday. They demanded that vacant government posts in Delhi be filled and called for an unemployment allowance for those failing to secure jobs.

The protest was held on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary and saw hundreds of DYFI members raising slogans for employment or an allowance for the unemployed youth. A DYFI delegation later submitted a memorandum of demands to the lieutenant governor and the chief minister.

According to the DYFI, the BJP-led Centre's policies have exacerbated unemployment rates across the country, including in Delhi. Despite numerous vacancies in government departments, there has been no recruitment, leading to a significant public sector crisis in Delhi. The DYFI has urged immediate action to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)