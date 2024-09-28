DYFI Protest Demands Job Recruitment and Unemployment Allowance for Youth
Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) protested outside the LG Secretariat in Delhi, demanding the recruitment of vacant government posts and an unemployment allowance for those without jobs. A memorandum addressed to the lieutenant governor and chief minister highlighted the anti-youth policies of the BJP-led Centre.
Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest outside the LG Secretariat in Delhi on Saturday. They demanded that vacant government posts in Delhi be filled and called for an unemployment allowance for those failing to secure jobs.
The protest was held on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary and saw hundreds of DYFI members raising slogans for employment or an allowance for the unemployed youth. A DYFI delegation later submitted a memorandum of demands to the lieutenant governor and the chief minister.
According to the DYFI, the BJP-led Centre's policies have exacerbated unemployment rates across the country, including in Delhi. Despite numerous vacancies in government departments, there has been no recruitment, leading to a significant public sector crisis in Delhi. The DYFI has urged immediate action to address the situation.
