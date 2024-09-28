Left Menu

Lebanon Faces Crisis Amid Rising Tensions

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced on Saturday that the country was in danger after an Israeli airstrike killed Hassan Nasrallah, the head of a powerful Lebanese armed group. Mikati called for an emergency cabinet meeting and declared all state-run institutions would be closed on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:15 IST
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned on Saturday that the nation is facing imminent danger following an Israeli airstrike that resulted in the death of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of a powerful Lebanese armed group.

Mikati conveyed this urgent message during an emergency cabinet meeting he convened shortly after returning from the United Nations General Assembly in New York. In response to the escalating crisis, he announced that all state-run institutions will be closed on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

