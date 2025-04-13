Sharmila Tagore's Farewell to Bengali Cinema?

Legendary actor Sharmila Tagore has hinted that her recently released film 'Puratwan' might be her last in Bengali cinema due to her health constraints, despite her enduring admiration for the craft and the city of Kolkata, where her career began.

Tagore, a Padma Bhushan awardee, has expressed both love and nostalgia for Bengali films, recalling her enriching experience while shooting 'Puratwan' in 2023. In the film, she plays the role of an elderly mother, a rare opportunity she cherishes, alongside Rituparna Sengupta in a narrative meticulously crafted by Director Suman Ghosh.

Reflecting on her cinematic journey that began with Satyajit Ray's works, Tagore appreciates Kolkata's inclusive spirit. She fondly remembers working with Ray and praised the restored version of 'Nayak' for its brilliance, which portrays beautiful lighting effects achieved with a minimal budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)