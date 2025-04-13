Left Menu

Sharmila Tagore's Farewell to Bengali Cinema?

Legendary actor Sharmila Tagore hints 'Puratwan' might be her last Bengali film due to health concerns, showcasing her love for Bengali cinema. She reminisces about her first film at age 14, praises Satyajit Ray's work, and shares her affection for Kolkata's inclusive spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 12:56 IST
Sharmila Tagore
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary actor Sharmila Tagore has hinted that her recently released film 'Puratwan' might be her last in Bengali cinema due to her health constraints, despite her enduring admiration for the craft and the city of Kolkata, where her career began.

Tagore, a Padma Bhushan awardee, has expressed both love and nostalgia for Bengali films, recalling her enriching experience while shooting 'Puratwan' in 2023. In the film, she plays the role of an elderly mother, a rare opportunity she cherishes, alongside Rituparna Sengupta in a narrative meticulously crafted by Director Suman Ghosh.

Reflecting on her cinematic journey that began with Satyajit Ray's works, Tagore appreciates Kolkata's inclusive spirit. She fondly remembers working with Ray and praised the restored version of 'Nayak' for its brilliance, which portrays beautiful lighting effects achieved with a minimal budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

