Israel's Precision Strike: Eliminating Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah
Israel successfully executed a deadly strike against Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in southern Beirut, leveraging real-time intelligence. The operation followed Prime Minister Netanyahu's stern UN declaration against Hezbollah. The precision attack, termed 'New Order,' also resulted in the death of other senior Hezbollah figures, intensifying border tensions.
Israel carried out a lethal strike on Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah after acquiring intelligence about his meeting with top commanders in an underground headquarters in southern Beirut, according to the Israeli military on Saturday.
The operation, named 'New Order,' occurred while Nasrallah and Hezbollah's senior leadership were planning attacks against Israel. Real-time intelligence facilitated the strike, military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani reported.
Israel's Army Radio revealed that the pilots learned about their target shortly before the mission. The Israeli military did not comment on speculation regarding the use of U.S.-made Mark 84 heavy bombs, but Brigadier General Amichai Levin confirmed that dozens of munitions hit the target within seconds. The escalating conflict follows Israel's systematic assassination of key Hezbollah figures.
