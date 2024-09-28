Left Menu

Israel's Precision Strike: Eliminating Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Israel successfully executed a deadly strike against Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in southern Beirut, leveraging real-time intelligence. The operation followed Prime Minister Netanyahu's stern UN declaration against Hezbollah. The precision attack, termed 'New Order,' also resulted in the death of other senior Hezbollah figures, intensifying border tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:41 IST
Israel's Precision Strike: Eliminating Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah
Hassan Nasrallah
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel carried out a lethal strike on Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah after acquiring intelligence about his meeting with top commanders in an underground headquarters in southern Beirut, according to the Israeli military on Saturday.

The operation, named 'New Order,' occurred while Nasrallah and Hezbollah's senior leadership were planning attacks against Israel. Real-time intelligence facilitated the strike, military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani reported.

Israel's Army Radio revealed that the pilots learned about their target shortly before the mission. The Israeli military did not comment on speculation regarding the use of U.S.-made Mark 84 heavy bombs, but Brigadier General Amichai Levin confirmed that dozens of munitions hit the target within seconds. The escalating conflict follows Israel's systematic assassination of key Hezbollah figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024