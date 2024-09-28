Left Menu

Arrests in Siliguri Stir Controversy Over Domicile Quota Misuse

Bangla Pokkho, a Bengali sub-nationalist group, defended its members arrested for confronting two CISF job aspirants from Bihar, alleging fraudulent use of domicile certificates. The organization demanded stricter document verification to protect local job opportunities. The incident sparked criticism of West Bengal's government by NDA leaders from Bihar.

Updated: 28-09-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bengali sub-nationalist organization, Bangla Pokkho, defended two of its members arrested for confronting job aspirants in Siliguri. The members allegedly sought to prevent misuse of domicile quotas by non-residents.

General Secretary Garga Chatterjee stated the arrested individuals were not acting against state interests but protecting local opportunities. He accused Bihari and Jharkhand youth of procuring fake domicile certificates to secure jobs meant for West Bengal residents.

A video of the incident went viral, leading to the arrests. Chatterjee insisted there was no assault and called for legal recourse while demanding pre-examination document checks. The controversy drew criticism from NDA leaders in Bihar towards West Bengal's Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

