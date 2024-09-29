Left Menu

Israeli Defence Minister Considers Expanding Military Offensive on Northern Front

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant met late Saturday to discuss the potential expansion of Israel's military activities on its northern front. His office confirmed that an operational assessment was underway to evaluate the situation and decide on further actions by the Israel Defence Forces.

Updated: 29-09-2024 00:02 IST
  • Israel

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant engaged in late-night talks on Saturday to potentially escalate Israel's military operations on its northern front, according to a statement from his office.

The statement highlighted that Gallant is currently assessing the operational situation to consider the expansion of Israel Defence Forces (IDF) activities in the northern region.

This strategic evaluation may lead to increased military engagement, reflecting ongoing tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

