Moldova's Turbulence: Election Disruptions Link to Moscow
Moldova's state-owned broadcaster and the Supreme Court building in Chisinau were vandalized with paint, allegedly by a group trained in Moscow to create instability before an upcoming presidential election. Moldovan authorities detained two men connected to these incidents and identified other group members, seizing related items.
Moldova's state-owned broadcaster has reported an act of vandalism, with paint poured across its entrance in Chisinau. This comes a day after police linked similar activities to a group trained in Moscow, aiming to destabilize forthcoming elections.
'We are not afraid of this act of vandalism, as long as we are devoted to society and citizens,' stated Teleradio-Moldova's deputy director general, Andrei Zapsa. Paint was also poured on the Supreme Court building, police confirmed.
Moldovan authorities believe these activities are tied to a group trained in Moscow to incite instability before the presidential polls next month. President Maia Sandu, the pro-European incumbent, is currently favored to win against ten challengers, including notable opponents like Alexander Stoianoglo and Renato Usatii.
