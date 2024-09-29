Moldova's Turbulence: Election Disruptions Link to Moscow

Moldova's state-owned broadcaster has reported an act of vandalism, with paint poured across its entrance in Chisinau. This comes a day after police linked similar activities to a group trained in Moscow, aiming to destabilize forthcoming elections.

'We are not afraid of this act of vandalism, as long as we are devoted to society and citizens,' stated Teleradio-Moldova's deputy director general, Andrei Zapsa. Paint was also poured on the Supreme Court building, police confirmed.

Moldovan authorities believe these activities are tied to a group trained in Moscow to incite instability before the presidential polls next month. President Maia Sandu, the pro-European incumbent, is currently favored to win against ten challengers, including notable opponents like Alexander Stoianoglo and Renato Usatii.

(With inputs from agencies.)