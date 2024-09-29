Left Menu

Global Tensions Escalate Amid Strikes and Diplomacy

Recent world news highlights include President Biden's endorsement of Israel's right to self-defense, China's diplomatic call for peace in the Middle East, Russia's deadly attacks on Ukraine, and Austria's tight election. Key incidents involve the killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah and heightened security for Iran's Supreme Leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2024 05:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 05:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. President Joe Biden has described the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by Israel as a 'measure of justice' for his victims, affirming Washington's full support for Israel. Biden directed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to enhance U.S. defense posture in the Middle East to deter aggression and reduce the risk of a broader conflict.

At the United Nations General Assembly, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized China's role as a global peacemaker, advocating for a ceasefire in the Middle East and highlighting Beijing's diplomatic efforts concerning Russia's war in Ukraine. Wang's comments followed Israel's airstrike in Beirut that killed Nasrallah, which has heightened fears of regional escalation.

Russian forces carried out a deadly attack on a hospital in Sumy, Ukraine, killing 10 and injuring 22. The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission identified the weapons used as 'loitering munitions' or suicide drones. Elsewhere, North Korea criticized U.S. military aid to Ukraine, and Austria's far-right Freedom Party is in a tight election against the ruling conservatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

