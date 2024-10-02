U.S. Warns Iran of Severe Consequences Over Ballistic Missile Attack on Israel

In a stark warning to Iran, the United States has promised severe repercussions for Tehran's ballistic missile salvo aimed at Israel on Tuesday, an attack deemed a significant escalation. According to U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, American military forces in the region were instrumental in helping Israel thwart the barrage.

Speaking at the White House, Sullivan characterized the attack as a 'significant event' and disclosed ongoing consultations between the Biden administration and Israeli officials. He assured that the U.S. would support Israel in any necessary response, though he refrained from detailing specific punitive measures.

The missile strike, which saw over 180 projectiles launched towards Israel, marks a heightened tension in the region despite prolonged diplomatic efforts by the U.S. to stabilize the situation. The Pentagon confirmed the involvement of U.S. Navy destroyers in intercepting the missiles. Amid international controversy, the State Department has urged global condemnation of Iran's aggressive act.

(With inputs from agencies.)