Iran and Israel on Brink: Missiles, Retaliation, and Global Reactions

Iran declared its missile attack on Israel was over, but warned of stronger retaliation if provoked. Israel, backed by the U.S., promised severe consequences for Iran's attack. As fears of a wider war grew, the U.N. and E.U. called for an immediate ceasefire. Casualties were reported from both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 07:17 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 07:17 IST
Iran stated early Wednesday that its missile attack on Israel was concluded unless further provocation occurred, while Israel and the U.S. vowed punitive measures against Tehran, escalating fears of a broader conflict.

Washington pledged to collaborate with Israel to ensure Iran faced "severe consequences" for the missile attack involving over 180 ballistic missiles, which triggered a U.N. Security Council meeting and an E.U. call for a ceasefire.

Israel renewed airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut, and despite yielding significant damage, reported no injuries. Tehran deemed its offensive a defensive measure against Israeli aggression, leading to a volatile regional scenario with global implications.

