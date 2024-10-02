PM Modi to Unveil Rs 83,300 Crore Development Projects in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a slew of development projects totalling over Rs 83,300 crore from Jharkhand this Wednesday.

This marks Modi's second visit to the state in a fortnight, ahead of the upcoming elections later this year.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the initiatives include the launch of the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, which aims to bridge critical gaps in social infrastructure, impacting 5 crore tribals across 549 districts.

The scheme, with a budget outlay of over Rs 79,150 crore, will support tribal education, health, and livelihood through various interventions by 17 central ministries.

Additional projects include the inauguration of 40 Eklavya Model Residential Schools and the foundation stone laying for 25 more, valued at Rs 2,800 crore, along with the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, worth Rs 1,360 crore.

Other initiatives cover the electrification of over 75,800 PVTG households in around 3,000 villages, enhancement of healthcare through 275 mobile medical units, and establishment of numerous Anganwadi centres and Van Dhan Vikas Kendras.

The PM will also participate in multiple events in Hazaribag, including a session at Vinoba Bhave University and a meeting with tribal community members.

