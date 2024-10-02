Copenhagen Police Investigate Blasts Near Israel's Embassy
Danish police are investigating two explosions near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen. No injuries were reported. Initial investigations are being conducted, and a possible link to the embassy is under scrutiny. The embassy has not commented. An update on the investigation is expected at 0530 GMT.
Danish police announced on Wednesday that they are investigating two explosions near Israel's embassy in the northern suburbs of Copenhagen.
"No one has been injured, and we are carrying out initial investigations at the scene," Copenhagen police stated via social media platform X. They added, "A possible connection to the Israeli embassy, located in the area, is being investigated."
The Israeli embassy was unavailable for immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. Police said they would provide an update on the investigation at 0530 GMT.
(With inputs from agencies.)
