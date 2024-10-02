Left Menu

Dollar Solidifies Amid Middle East Turmoil, Investors Seek Safe Assets

The dollar maintained its sharpest gains in a week after an Iranian missile attack on Israel drove investors to seek safe assets. Tensions in the Middle East have caused fluctuations in major currencies, oil prices, and investor sentiment, with further movements anticipated based on geopolitical developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:58 IST
Dollar Solidifies Amid Middle East Turmoil, Investors Seek Safe Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar held onto its sharpest gains in a week on Wednesday following an Iranian missile attack on Israel that prompted investors to seek safe assets amidst growing concerns of conflict in the Middle East. Asian currencies showed minor movements, attempting to recover from sharp declines in the previous session.

The euro fell 0.06% to $1.1060, after experiencing its largest drop in nearly four months on Tuesday. The Australian and New Zealand dollars saw early gains erased, trading 0.06% and 0.25% higher respectively at $0.6887 and $0.6296. However, the kiwi faced additional pressure due to market bets on aggressive easing from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, with an 87% chance of a 50-basis-point cut anticipated.

Iran claimed its missile attack on Israel, the most extensive military assault on the nation, was completed barring further provocations, while Israel and the U.S. vowed to retaliate, heightening fears of a broader war. Financial markets reacted mainly to oil price fluctuations, with ANZ analysts noting that further moves would hinge on Israel's response and potential attacks on Iran's military or oil sectors.

Elsewhere, the Swiss franc remained steady at 0.8460 per dollar, while sterling fell 0.11% to $1.3272 and the U.S. dollar rose slightly to 101.27 against a basket of currencies. The dollar index rose about 0.5% in the previous session, supported by a stronger-than-expected U.S. job openings report. Westpac strategist Imre Speizer commented that market sentiment could recover and refocus on economics if Middle East tensions did not escalate further.

In Japan, the yen weakened slightly to 143.78 per dollar, with Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa stating that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expects the Bank of Japan to consider economic conditions carefully before raising interest rates again. U.S. private payrolls data and an ongoing labor dispute at East and Gulf Coast ports, which halted about half of the nation's ocean shipping, were also in focus for market watchers.

In a debate on Tuesday, U.S. Senator JD Vance, picked by Donald Trump as his vice presidential candidate, faced off against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, chosen by Kamala Harris as her running mate, with the event generating a muted market response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024