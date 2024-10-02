Rajasthan HC Orders Clampdown on Illegal Constructions in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

The Rajasthan High Court has taken strict measures against illegal properties and constructions in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve's critical habitat area. The High Court has directed forest authorities to seize and attach these properties immediately.

The court has also called for the full cooperation of police and district administration in this regard, with the Director General of Police (DGP) assigned to oversee the enforcement. During the hearing, Justice Sameer Jain expressed serious concern over ongoing constructions and encroachments in the reserve.

Ajay Pratap Singh, representing the petitioner, highlighted that these constructions are commercial and threaten the reserve's flora and fauna. The matter will be heard next on October 17, with the court emphasizing the need for an urgent and fair investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)