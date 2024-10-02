Debate Over 'Asian NATO' Heats Up in Japan

The concept of an 'Asian NATO' proposed by Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba remains a long-term vision, according to Japan's newly appointed foreign minister, Takeshi Iwaya. Speaking at a news conference, Iwaya stressed the idea's futuristic nature and acknowledged immediate challenges in forming such an alliance.

Asian nations, displaying skepticism, have not fully embraced the notion. Iwaya suggested that building a multi-layered network of like-minded countries could eventually strengthen regional deterrence. However, he admitted implementing a system with mutual defense obligations is challenging at present.

Ishiba's stance, articulated in a September paper to the Hudson Institute, argued for engaging the United States in an 'Asian NATO' to counterbalance China's military ambitions. Nevertheless, India's foreign minister and U.S. officials have dismissed the proposal, deeming it premature and divergent from their strategic perspectives.

