Left Menu

Debate Over 'Asian NATO' Heats Up in Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's idea of an 'Asian NATO' has stirred debate. Despite foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya considering it as a future-oriented suggestion, many Asian nations and the US dismiss it as premature. Defining a new regional defense alliance remains a distant vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:26 IST
Debate Over 'Asian NATO' Heats Up in Japan

The concept of an 'Asian NATO' proposed by Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba remains a long-term vision, according to Japan's newly appointed foreign minister, Takeshi Iwaya. Speaking at a news conference, Iwaya stressed the idea's futuristic nature and acknowledged immediate challenges in forming such an alliance.

Asian nations, displaying skepticism, have not fully embraced the notion. Iwaya suggested that building a multi-layered network of like-minded countries could eventually strengthen regional deterrence. However, he admitted implementing a system with mutual defense obligations is challenging at present.

Ishiba's stance, articulated in a September paper to the Hudson Institute, argued for engaging the United States in an 'Asian NATO' to counterbalance China's military ambitions. Nevertheless, India's foreign minister and U.S. officials have dismissed the proposal, deeming it premature and divergent from their strategic perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024