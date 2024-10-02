Left Menu

Court Orders Arrest or Surrender of Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker to surrender or face arrest by Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case. Despite non-bailable warrants and multiple FIRs, Chhoker has been actively campaigning for re-election in Panipat’s Samalkha constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:49 IST
Court Orders Arrest or Surrender of Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker
Dharam Singh Chhoker
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a directive for Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker to either surrender or be arrested by Wednesday, amid charges of money laundering.

The order came during the hearing of a plea by a Panipat social activist, accusing authorities of inaction despite non-bailable warrants against Chhoker as he campaigned for re-election in the Samalkha constituency.

Justice Sureshwar Thakur emphasized the urgency of Chhoker's arrest or surrender. The Enforcement Directorate had previously issued warrants and conducted multiple raids related to real estate fraud, but Chhoker remains publicly active. Haryana's Advocate General confirmed that the court demands immediate compliance by Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024