Court Orders Arrest or Surrender of Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a directive for Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker to either surrender or be arrested by Wednesday, amid charges of money laundering.

The order came during the hearing of a plea by a Panipat social activist, accusing authorities of inaction despite non-bailable warrants against Chhoker as he campaigned for re-election in the Samalkha constituency.

Justice Sureshwar Thakur emphasized the urgency of Chhoker's arrest or surrender. The Enforcement Directorate had previously issued warrants and conducted multiple raids related to real estate fraud, but Chhoker remains publicly active. Haryana's Advocate General confirmed that the court demands immediate compliance by Wednesday.

