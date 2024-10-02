Middle East on the Brink: Israel-Iran Tensions Surge

Escalating tensions in the Middle East have taken a new turn as Israel stepped up its military presence in southern Lebanon. Infantry and armoured units from the 36th Division, including the Golani Brigade and the 188th Armoured Brigade, joined ground operations against Hezbollah, the Israeli military announced on Wednesday.

The increase in military activity follows Iranian missile strikes, which have raised global concerns about a broader conflict in the oil-rich Middle East. The Israeli military, primarily aiming to destroy border tunnels and infrastructure, has stated there are no plans for wider operations targeting major Lebanese cities.

Despite international appeals for a ceasefire, clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah continue. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned of a stronger retaliation if further provoked, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a significant counterattack. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Washington's support for Israel, promising severe consequences for Iran's actions.

