Left Menu

Tragedy at Jharkhand Police Station: Officer Takes Own Life

An assistant sub-inspector at Karaikela police station in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, Krishna Sahu, committed suicide using his service revolver. Sahu, a resident of Gumla district, shot himself around 6 am in his police station room. The body has been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:51 IST
Tragedy at Jharkhand Police Station: Officer Takes Own Life
  • Country:
  • India

An officer posted at Karaikela police station in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district tragically took his own life on Wednesday, according to official sources.

Assistant sub-inspector Krishna Sahu, originally from Gumla district, ended his life by shooting himself with his service revolver at around 6 am inside his room at the police station, confirmed SP Ashutosh Shekhar.

Authorities have retrieved the body and it has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024