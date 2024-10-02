Tragedy at Jharkhand Police Station: Officer Takes Own Life
An assistant sub-inspector at Karaikela police station in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, Krishna Sahu, committed suicide using his service revolver. Sahu, a resident of Gumla district, shot himself around 6 am in his police station room. The body has been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.
India
- India
An officer posted at Karaikela police station in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district tragically took his own life on Wednesday, according to official sources.
Assistant sub-inspector Krishna Sahu, originally from Gumla district, ended his life by shooting himself with his service revolver at around 6 am inside his room at the police station, confirmed SP Ashutosh Shekhar.
Authorities have retrieved the body and it has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death.
