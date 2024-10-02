Tragedy at Jharkhand Police Station: Officer Takes Own Life

An officer posted at Karaikela police station in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district tragically took his own life on Wednesday, according to official sources.

Assistant sub-inspector Krishna Sahu, originally from Gumla district, ended his life by shooting himself with his service revolver at around 6 am inside his room at the police station, confirmed SP Ashutosh Shekhar.

Authorities have retrieved the body and it has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)