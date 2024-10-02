Odisha Police Suspended Following Alleged Involvement in Mysterious Death

In Odisha's Kandhamal district, police suspended two personnel and removed three home guards from duty following the mysterious death of Jyestha Bandaki, a Boudh district resident allegedly involved in ganja smuggling.

Bandaki's family accused the police of causing the death, prompting Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra to take action against officials from Gochhapada police station. According to Bandaki's brother, the police chased and fatally assaulted Jyestha during a motorcycle pursuit, then disposed of his body.

The incident, currently under investigation by a senior DSP, has yet to reveal criminal culpability among police. The SP assured continued monitoring of the case and efforts to interview Bandaki's companion from that day.

(With inputs from agencies.)