Left Menu

Odisha Police Suspended Following Alleged Involvement in Mysterious Death

In Odisha's Kandhamal district, two police personnel were suspended and three home guards were disengaged following the suspicious death of Jyestha Bandaki. The deceased's family alleges police involvement. The district SP has initiated an investigation while no criminal involvement has been established yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phulbani | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:59 IST
Odisha Police Suspended Following Alleged Involvement in Mysterious Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Odisha's Kandhamal district, police suspended two personnel and removed three home guards from duty following the mysterious death of Jyestha Bandaki, a Boudh district resident allegedly involved in ganja smuggling.

Bandaki's family accused the police of causing the death, prompting Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra to take action against officials from Gochhapada police station. According to Bandaki's brother, the police chased and fatally assaulted Jyestha during a motorcycle pursuit, then disposed of his body.

The incident, currently under investigation by a senior DSP, has yet to reveal criminal culpability among police. The SP assured continued monitoring of the case and efforts to interview Bandaki's companion from that day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024