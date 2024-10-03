Haiti's Interim Council Embroiled in Corruption Scandal

In a significant development within Haiti's political sphere, the country's anti-corruption agency has charged five prominent figures with corruption, igniting a scandal involving the bribery of a government bank chairman.

Among those charged are three members of Haiti's nine-member interim governing council, appointed to lead the nation through its current tumult until elections can be organized. The individuals are facing accusations of abuse of office and bribery.

Additionally, the agency has implicated a local official and the former chairman of the state bank, with international extradition efforts underway, amid a backdrop of increasing international calls for enhanced anti-corruption measures in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)