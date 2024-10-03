Left Menu

Haiti's Interim Council Embroiled in Corruption Scandal

Haiti's interim governing council is facing corruption charges, with allegations involving bribery linked to a state-owned bank's chairman. Three council members, a local official, and the bank's chairman are implicated in this scandal. The UN has called for stronger anti-corruption measures in Haiti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 03-10-2024 04:32 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 04:32 IST
Haiti's Interim Council Embroiled in Corruption Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Haiti

In a significant development within Haiti's political sphere, the country's anti-corruption agency has charged five prominent figures with corruption, igniting a scandal involving the bribery of a government bank chairman.

Among those charged are three members of Haiti's nine-member interim governing council, appointed to lead the nation through its current tumult until elections can be organized. The individuals are facing accusations of abuse of office and bribery.

Additionally, the agency has implicated a local official and the former chairman of the state bank, with international extradition efforts underway, amid a backdrop of increasing international calls for enhanced anti-corruption measures in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024