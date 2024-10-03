Left Menu

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

A US commission has criticized India's religious freedom, urging the US Department of State to label it a 'Country of Particular Concern'. This suggestion highlights the use of misinformation to incite violence against religious minorities. The Indian government denies these allegations, calling the commission's reporting biased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2024 05:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 05:45 IST
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has issued a critical report on India's religious freedom status, recommending that the US Bureau of State identify the nation as a 'Country of Particular Concern'.

The report, authored by policy analyst Sema Hasan, accuses Indian officials of disseminating misinformation and disinformation, stirring violence against religious minorities. It claims such actions have led to egregious human rights violations, including attacks on worship places and arbitrary arrests.

Despite these assertions, the US Department of State has not adopted USCIRF's recommendations. India, in response, has dismissed the commission's allegations, arguing that its findings are driven by bias and an unscientific agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024