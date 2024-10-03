USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record
A US commission has criticized India's religious freedom, urging the US Department of State to label it a 'Country of Particular Concern'. This suggestion highlights the use of misinformation to incite violence against religious minorities. The Indian government denies these allegations, calling the commission's reporting biased.
The US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has issued a critical report on India's religious freedom status, recommending that the US Bureau of State identify the nation as a 'Country of Particular Concern'.
The report, authored by policy analyst Sema Hasan, accuses Indian officials of disseminating misinformation and disinformation, stirring violence against religious minorities. It claims such actions have led to egregious human rights violations, including attacks on worship places and arbitrary arrests.
Despite these assertions, the US Department of State has not adopted USCIRF's recommendations. India, in response, has dismissed the commission's allegations, arguing that its findings are driven by bias and an unscientific agenda.
