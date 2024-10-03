Left Menu

Singapore's Ex-Transport Minister Jailed in Landmark Case

Former Singapore Transport Minister S. Iswaran has been sentenced to 12 months in jail for obstructing justice and accepting more than $300,000 in gifts. This marks the first time an ex-cabinet member in Singapore has been imprisoned, highlighting the country's commitment to clean governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 03-10-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 08:14 IST
Iswaran
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a landmark ruling, a Singapore court on Thursday sentenced former Transport Minister S. Iswaran to a year in jail. The charges involved obstructing justice and receiving gifts exceeding $300,000.

This marks the first instance of a former cabinet minister being imprisoned in Singapore, a nation renowned for its corruption-free government practices.

Iswaran, who served in the cabinet for 13 years with roles in trade, communications, and transport, pleaded guilty to the charges, emphasizing Singapore's ongoing commitment to clean governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

