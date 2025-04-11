India Gifts 6 School Buses to Sao Tome and Principe to Enhance Education Access

In a significant move to bolster educational infrastructure in Sao Tome and Principe, the Government of India has gifted a fleet of six school buses to the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe. The handover ceremony took place on April 10, 2025, in Sao Tome, with Shri Deepak Miglani, the Indian Ambassador to Sao Tome and Principe, presenting the buses to H.E. Ms. Isabel Maria Correia Viegas de Abreu, the Minister of Education, Culture, Science, and Higher Education of the island nation.

This generous contribution from India comes as a direct response to a request made by the Government of Sao Tome and Principe, seeking India's assistance to make school education more accessible to its citizens. The newly donated buses are expected to significantly reinforce the country’s school transport fleet, providing a safer and more reliable means of transportation for students across the country. This initiative aims to reduce the burden of education-related costs for families, while ensuring that students have better access to quality education.

The donation is a part of India’s broader effort to strengthen its cooperation with the nations of the Global South, enhancing bilateral ties and providing targeted development assistance. India has been steadily increasing its support to Sao Tome and Principe, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare, and infrastructure. This is the second such donation from India to the country in recent months, reflecting the enduring partnership between the two nations.

Earlier, in January 2025, the Government of India sent a consignment of essential and life-saving medical supplies to Sao Tome and Principe. This gesture was aimed at strengthening the healthcare sector of the island nation, further demonstrating India’s commitment to the well-being of its partner nations.

Sao Tome and Principe, a small island nation off the coast of Central Africa, faces significant challenges in terms of transportation, particularly in remote areas where students often struggle to commute to schools. The introduction of these six school buses will alleviate some of these challenges by making daily commutes safer and more affordable for students, ensuring that more children can benefit from uninterrupted education.

The gift of school buses reflects India’s steadfast belief in the importance of education as a fundamental tool for the empowerment of communities and nations. Education is seen as a cornerstone of development, and by investing in the mobility of students, India is helping Sao Tome and Principe create a more inclusive educational environment for all.

Ambassador Deepak Miglani emphasized the enduring friendship between India and Sao Tome and Principe during the ceremony. He highlighted that this initiative is not only a testament to the growing bilateral relations between the two countries but also a symbol of India’s commitment to supporting the sustainable development of the Global South.

The Indian government’s development assistance to Sao Tome and Principe is part of a broader strategy to enhance South-South cooperation, a model of collaboration between developing countries. The cooperation is designed to promote mutual growth and shared prosperity, addressing common challenges in fields such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and agriculture.

As India continues to strengthen its ties with nations in Africa and beyond, this initiative highlights the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in creating more resilient and prosperous communities worldwide. By gifting the school buses, India is not only improving the quality of education in Sao Tome and Principe but is also contributing to the broader goal of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to quality education and reduced inequalities.

This act of friendship and support underscores the shared commitment between India and Sao Tome and Principe to foster long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships that can address global challenges together. It is a step forward in India's continuing efforts to be a responsible and reliable partner for development in the Global South.