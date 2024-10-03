School Van Driver Arrested for Alleged Assault in Pune

A driver transporting schoolchildren in Pune has been apprehended due to allegations of sexual assault involving two young girls. The alleged incident occurred on September 30, during their ride home from school.

One of the victims disclosed the inappropriate conduct to her mother, prompting a formal complaint to both school authorities and local law enforcement.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Reddy, faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after being booked and subsequently arrested. The case has drawn significant attention following similar incidents in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)