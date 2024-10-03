Left Menu

School Van Driver Arrested for Alleged Assault in Pune

A school van driver in Pune, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two six-year-old girls on September 30. The incident came to light when one of the victims informed her mother, leading to the arrest under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:05 IST
School Van Driver Arrested for Alleged Assault in Pune
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A driver transporting schoolchildren in Pune has been apprehended due to allegations of sexual assault involving two young girls. The alleged incident occurred on September 30, during their ride home from school.

One of the victims disclosed the inappropriate conduct to her mother, prompting a formal complaint to both school authorities and local law enforcement.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Reddy, faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after being booked and subsequently arrested. The case has drawn significant attention following similar incidents in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024