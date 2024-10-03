School Van Driver Arrested for Alleged Assault in Pune
A school van driver in Pune, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two six-year-old girls on September 30. The incident came to light when one of the victims informed her mother, leading to the arrest under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.
- Country:
- India
A driver transporting schoolchildren in Pune has been apprehended due to allegations of sexual assault involving two young girls. The alleged incident occurred on September 30, during their ride home from school.
One of the victims disclosed the inappropriate conduct to her mother, prompting a formal complaint to both school authorities and local law enforcement.
The accused, identified as Sanjay Reddy, faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after being booked and subsequently arrested. The case has drawn significant attention following similar incidents in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sweeping Legal Reforms: The Implementation of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Maharashtra Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sexual Abuse Under POCSO Act
NCPCR Reviews Implementation of Child Support Guidelines under POCSO Act
SC says watching, downloading child pornography are offences under POCSO Act and IT law.
Supreme Court Calls for POCSO Act Amendment to Address Child Exploitation