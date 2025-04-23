Left Menu

Supreme Court Revives Case Against Kerala Teacher: A POCSO Act Journey

The Supreme Court has reinstated the prosecution of a Kerala teacher accused of sexual harassment under the POCSO Act. This came after criticizing the high court for quashing the case based on insensitivity and premature judgment. The top court emphasizes safeguarding witness anonymity while the trial proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:06 IST
Supreme Court Revives Case Against Kerala Teacher: A POCSO Act Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reinstated the prosecution of a Kerala teacher under the POCSO Act, criticizing the high court's decision to quash the case as insensitive. The teacher, accused of sexually harassing 52 female students, remains suspended until a trial verdict is reached.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized the high court prematurely judged the case and ignored crucial evidence. They highlighted issues of victimization and improper handling of witness statements, especially given the teacher's position of authority as an educator.

The top court ordered the trial to proceed while protecting the victims' identities. The bench expressed concern over the minority background of the victims and the influence exerted by the teacher in the judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025