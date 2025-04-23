Supreme Court Revives Case Against Kerala Teacher: A POCSO Act Journey
The Supreme Court has reinstated the prosecution of a Kerala teacher accused of sexual harassment under the POCSO Act. This came after criticizing the high court for quashing the case based on insensitivity and premature judgment. The top court emphasizes safeguarding witness anonymity while the trial proceeds.
The Supreme Court has reinstated the prosecution of a Kerala teacher under the POCSO Act, criticizing the high court's decision to quash the case as insensitive. The teacher, accused of sexually harassing 52 female students, remains suspended until a trial verdict is reached.
Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized the high court prematurely judged the case and ignored crucial evidence. They highlighted issues of victimization and improper handling of witness statements, especially given the teacher's position of authority as an educator.
The top court ordered the trial to proceed while protecting the victims' identities. The bench expressed concern over the minority background of the victims and the influence exerted by the teacher in the judicial process.
