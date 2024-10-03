Social Activist Takes Stand in High-Profile MUDA Investigation
Social activist Snehamayi Krishna appeared before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to present evidence regarding the MUDA 'scam' case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The case concerns alleged irregularities in site allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. The ED is probing under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, a key complainant in the controversial MUDA 'scam' case, made an appearance before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday. She is expected to provide evidence and documents related to the ongoing investigation, according to sources.
The ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), akin to a police FIR, on September 30 against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The case involves alleged irregularities concerning the allotment of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M. Acting on an FIR by the Lokayukta police on September 27, the ED summoned Krishna to its Bengaluru Zonal Office for further investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
Krishna's complaint initially led the Lokayukta police to file an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife, and two others. Ahead of her scheduled submission of documents to the ED, Krishna stated, 'They have summoned me. I am going to submit whatever documents they have asked for.' The case continues to draw significant attention as investigations proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
