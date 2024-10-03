Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah's Deadliest Day
Israel conducted air strikes on Beirut, resulting in six deaths and heightened tensions with Hezbollah. The strikes represent the deadliest day in Lebanon-Israel confrontations in a year. Regional allies, including the Houthis, supported Hezbollah’s retaliatory operations amid calls for ceasefire by international figures.
In the early hours of Thursday, Israel launched air strikes on Beirut, killing at least six people, marking the deadliest day in the ongoing clashes with Hezbollah. The attack has intensified the volatile region's conflict, as reported by witnesses and officials on the ground.
Amid the escalating violence, the situation remains dire, with Lebanese health officials confirming multiple casualties. The region's residents are facing sleepless nights filled with uncertainty and fear, as no warning sirens were triggered before the strikes, highlighting the anxiety gripping Beirut.
Qatar's Emir and other international figures have called for ceasefire efforts, condemning the conditions in the Middle East as a form of 'collective genocide,' urging for a peaceful resolution and the establishment of a Palestinian state as a key to lasting peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
