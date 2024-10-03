Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah's Deadliest Day

Israel conducted air strikes on Beirut, resulting in six deaths and heightened tensions with Hezbollah. The strikes represent the deadliest day in Lebanon-Israel confrontations in a year. Regional allies, including the Houthis, supported Hezbollah’s retaliatory operations amid calls for ceasefire by international figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:17 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah's Deadliest Day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In the early hours of Thursday, Israel launched air strikes on Beirut, killing at least six people, marking the deadliest day in the ongoing clashes with Hezbollah. The attack has intensified the volatile region's conflict, as reported by witnesses and officials on the ground.

Amid the escalating violence, the situation remains dire, with Lebanese health officials confirming multiple casualties. The region's residents are facing sleepless nights filled with uncertainty and fear, as no warning sirens were triggered before the strikes, highlighting the anxiety gripping Beirut.

Qatar's Emir and other international figures have called for ceasefire efforts, condemning the conditions in the Middle East as a form of 'collective genocide,' urging for a peaceful resolution and the establishment of a Palestinian state as a key to lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024