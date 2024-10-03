Amit Shah Highlights 70% Drop in Violence in Hotspots

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Thursday that violence has declined by 70% in Kashmir, the Northeast, and Naxal-affected regions over the last ten years. This statement was made during the inauguration of a new Ahmedabad police office and the Joint Interrogation Centre.

The minister emphasized that deaths from violent incidents in these areas have decreased by 72%. Shah credited the Narendra Modi government's strong policies and pro-development stance for the transformation in these regions, once plagued with frequent bomb blasts.

He also discussed new criminal laws intended to provide quick justice, with cases traveling from FIR registration to Supreme Court hearing within three years. Shah assured that these laws, which consider future technological advancements, will strengthen the justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)