People have given PM Narendra Modi three terms, BJP govt will remain for three more terms: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:05 IST
- Country:
- India
People have given PM Narendra Modi three terms, BJP govt will remain for three more terms: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Narendra Modi
- BJP
- Lok Sabha
- India
- politics
- election
- government
- terms
- leadership
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scott Robertson Concedes Battle for Overseas All Blacks Selection
Election Commission Tackles 'Ghost' Electors with New Software Feature
Nagpur Unrest: AIMIM's Pathan Condemns BJP's Alleged Hatred Politics
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Hits Milestone with 500,000 Locally-Made Engines
NZ and India Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Free Trade Talks, Defence Agreement, and Enhanced Cooperation