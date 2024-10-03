Left Menu

Czechoslovak Group and Ukrainian Armor Join Forces for Ammunition Production

Czechoslovak Group and Ukraine's Ukrainska Bronetekhnika will collaborate on producing 155 mm ammunition in Ukraine. They aim to produce 100,000 shells next year, increasing to 300,000 by 2026, to support the Ukrainian army. The Czech firm will provide expertise and assistance for production.

Czechoslovak Group and Ukrainian Armor Join Forces for Ammunition Production
Czechoslovak Group has entered into a strategic partnership with Ukraine's Ukrainska Bronetekhnika, commonly known as Ukrainian Armor, to initiate production of 155 mm and large-caliber ammunition in Ukraine starting next year. The Czech arms maker announced this cooperative effort on Thursday.

The deal will see Czechoslovak Group supply the necessary expertise and support to help ramp up production capacities. Under this agreement, the companies plan to manufacture 100,000 large-caliber shells in the upcoming year, with production in both Ukraine and the Czech Republic, aiming to increase output to over 300,000 shells by 2026 to meet the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces, according to CSG.

This collaboration is part of a broader initiative to strengthen defense ties and enhance ammunition supply capabilities for Ukraine, reflecting ongoing international defense cooperation trends amid regional tensions.

