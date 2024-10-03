NCPCR Advocates for Enhanced Juvenile Justice Using 'Baal Swaraj-CCL Portal'

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) raised concerns about the juvenile justice system's effectiveness at a recent meeting, urging states to utilize the 'Baal Swaraj-CCL Portal'.

The commission highlighted several key inadequacies, such as delays in providing legal aid and preparing essential rehabilitation reports, which are hampering effective rehabilitation of children in conflict with the law.

It recommended that all state Department of Women and Child Development offices adopt the portal for efficient monitoring and intervention, ensuring children's reintegration into society through education, training, and legal support.

(With inputs from agencies.)