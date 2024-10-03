Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Missing Toddler Reunites with Family After Rajasthan Woman's Arrest

A woman from Rajasthan was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a one-year-old girl from Churchgate railway station. The Mumbai Crime Branch tracked her movements to Nagda and Jaipur. The child was rescued from an ATM kiosk in Jaipur, where the woman, Payal aka Priti Laxman Singh, was apprehended.

Updated: 03-10-2024
In a dramatic operation, Mumbai Crime Branch officials successfully rescued a one-year-old girl, allegedly kidnapped by a Rajasthan woman, from Jaipur. The child disappeared last month from outside Mumbai's Churchgate railway station, prompting an intensive search.

The accused, identified as Payal alias Priti Laxman Singh, 23, was traced from Jaipur following coordinated efforts by Crime Branch Unit I and Marine Drive police. Initial inquiries revealed Singh transported the child across several states via train.

A breakthrough came when enforcement officers located Singh and the abducted child at an ATM kiosk in Jaipur. The arrest, executed with the assistance of Jaipur police, led to the child's safe recovery. Further investigations are underway regarding Singh's motives and any connections involved in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

