Daring Rescue: Missing Toddler Reunites with Family After Rajasthan Woman's Arrest

In a dramatic operation, Mumbai Crime Branch officials successfully rescued a one-year-old girl, allegedly kidnapped by a Rajasthan woman, from Jaipur. The child disappeared last month from outside Mumbai's Churchgate railway station, prompting an intensive search.

The accused, identified as Payal alias Priti Laxman Singh, 23, was traced from Jaipur following coordinated efforts by Crime Branch Unit I and Marine Drive police. Initial inquiries revealed Singh transported the child across several states via train.

A breakthrough came when enforcement officers located Singh and the abducted child at an ATM kiosk in Jaipur. The arrest, executed with the assistance of Jaipur police, led to the child's safe recovery. Further investigations are underway regarding Singh's motives and any connections involved in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)