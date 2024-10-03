Left Menu

Tragic Family Murder in Amethi: A Grieving Community Demands Justice

A government school teacher, Sunil, his wife, and two children were found shot dead in their home. The police are investigating potential connections to a complaint filed by the family under the SC/ST Act. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured strict actions against the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:03 IST
Tragic Family Murder in Amethi: A Grieving Community Demands Justice
Sunil
  • Country:
  • India

An appalling incident shook Amethi as a government school teacher, Sunil, his wife, and two daughters were discovered shot dead at their residence on Thursday, according to local police.

The victims, identified as Sunil, 35, wife Poonam, 32, their daughter Drishti, 6, and their infant daughter, were attacked by unidentified assailants. Sunil hailed from Raebareli and served at Panhauna's government school. Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh highlighted a previous complaint lodged by Sunil's family against Chandan Verma under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, yet it remains unclear if there is any link to the murders.

In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound sorrow, emphasizing the government's commitment to holding the culprits accountable. He assured that the incident, described as 'inexcusable and unforgivable', will see resolute action in his X post expressing condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024