Tragic Family Murder in Amethi: A Grieving Community Demands Justice

An appalling incident shook Amethi as a government school teacher, Sunil, his wife, and two daughters were discovered shot dead at their residence on Thursday, according to local police.

The victims, identified as Sunil, 35, wife Poonam, 32, their daughter Drishti, 6, and their infant daughter, were attacked by unidentified assailants. Sunil hailed from Raebareli and served at Panhauna's government school. Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh highlighted a previous complaint lodged by Sunil's family against Chandan Verma under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, yet it remains unclear if there is any link to the murders.

In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound sorrow, emphasizing the government's commitment to holding the culprits accountable. He assured that the incident, described as 'inexcusable and unforgivable', will see resolute action in his X post expressing condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)