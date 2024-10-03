Left Menu

Protestors Demand Austria's Conservatives Shun Far-Right Coalition

Thousands protested in Vienna urging Austria's ruling conservatives to avoid forming a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) after its historic election win. Despite topping the votes, the FPO needs a coalition to govern. The conservative People's Party (OVP) could become a key player in potential alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:21 IST
Protestors Demand Austria's Conservatives Shun Far-Right Coalition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Austria

On Thursday, thousands took to the streets of Vienna to implore Austria's political parties, especially the ruling conservatives, to reject any government coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO). The calls come following the FPO's historic top finish in Sunday's election, securing 29% of the vote.

Despite their significant win, the FPO lacks an absolute majority and would require forming a coalition to lead Austria for the first time. The conservative People's Party (OVP) remains open to an alliance, but has stated this stance would change if FPO leader Herbert Kickl were to be included in the government—a condition the FPO insists upon.

Organizers like Marty Huber, who spoke to Puls 24 TV, have called on the OVP to avoid repeating past coalitions. Despite previous collaborations where the FPO played a junior role, the situation remains contentious. As President Alexander Van der Bellen facilitates discussions, the OVP stands as a potential kingmaker, potentially shaping future alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024