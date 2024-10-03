Protestors Demand Austria's Conservatives Shun Far-Right Coalition

On Thursday, thousands took to the streets of Vienna to implore Austria's political parties, especially the ruling conservatives, to reject any government coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO). The calls come following the FPO's historic top finish in Sunday's election, securing 29% of the vote.

Despite their significant win, the FPO lacks an absolute majority and would require forming a coalition to lead Austria for the first time. The conservative People's Party (OVP) remains open to an alliance, but has stated this stance would change if FPO leader Herbert Kickl were to be included in the government—a condition the FPO insists upon.

Organizers like Marty Huber, who spoke to Puls 24 TV, have called on the OVP to avoid repeating past coalitions. Despite previous collaborations where the FPO played a junior role, the situation remains contentious. As President Alexander Van der Bellen facilitates discussions, the OVP stands as a potential kingmaker, potentially shaping future alliances.

