Left Menu

Nepalese Duo Accused of Daring Heist with Intoxicant-Laced Food

A Nepalese couple is accused of stealing jewellery and valuables after allegedly serving intoxicant-laced food to a family. The accused, Krishan and Isha, reportedly fled the scene after the heist in Chiwa village. Police are conducting raids to locate the suspects, four days after their employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-10-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 00:12 IST
Nepalese Duo Accused of Daring Heist with Intoxicant-Laced Food
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Nepalese couple has been accused of orchestrating a daring theft after reportedly serving food laced with intoxicants to a family in a well-planned plot. The police identified the suspects as Krishan and his wife Isha, both hailing from Nepal.

Authorities revealed that the couple, employed in an apple orchard in Chiwa village, allegedly mixed a poisonous substance into family meals. Subsequently, the caretaker and two women family members fell unconscious, providing the couple with the opportunity to loot gold ornaments and other valuables from the household.

Police are actively conducting raids to ascertain the whereabouts of the absconding duo. A family member, Kumari Marisha, reported in her complaint that the couple had been engaged as laborers merely four days before the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024