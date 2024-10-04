Nepalese Duo Accused of Daring Heist with Intoxicant-Laced Food

A Nepalese couple has been accused of orchestrating a daring theft after reportedly serving food laced with intoxicants to a family in a well-planned plot. The police identified the suspects as Krishan and his wife Isha, both hailing from Nepal.

Authorities revealed that the couple, employed in an apple orchard in Chiwa village, allegedly mixed a poisonous substance into family meals. Subsequently, the caretaker and two women family members fell unconscious, providing the couple with the opportunity to loot gold ornaments and other valuables from the household.

Police are actively conducting raids to ascertain the whereabouts of the absconding duo. A family member, Kumari Marisha, reported in her complaint that the couple had been engaged as laborers merely four days before the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)