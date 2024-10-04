Left Menu

Tensions Surge: US Considers Strikes on Iranian Oil Amid Middle East Conflict

The US is discussing possible strikes on Iran's oil facilities following Tehran's missile attack on Israel. Rising tensions have led to increased global oil prices and widespread concerns about potential supply disruptions. Meanwhile, Israel's ongoing conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon intensifies, prompting evacuations and numerous casualties.

Updated: 04-10-2024 02:07 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 02:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated as President Joe Biden confirmed discussions of US strikes on Iran's oil facilities following Iran's missile attack on Israel. Speculation over these actions contributed to a rise in global oil prices and sparked fears of potential supply disruptions.

Alongside these events, the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah in Lebanon has progressed significantly, leading to Beirut's southern suburb experiencing heavy Israeli strikes. As the situation unfolds, evacuations have been ordered, and casualty numbers are rising.

The Group of Seven nations has condemned Iran's missile strike and urged restraint to avoid further escalation. Yet, military operations in southern Lebanon, in an attempt to counter Hezbollah's aggression, persist as both sides continue to engage forcefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

