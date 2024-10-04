Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Geopolitical Tensions Shake Global Stocks and Oil Prices

Asian stocks fell and oil prices soared amidst escalating Middle East tensions. President Biden's comments on potential strikes against Iran's oil facilities caused oil price fluctuations. Equities were mostly in decline, with investors cautious ahead of the U.S. jobs report, while Japan's yen weakened sharply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 07:39 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 07:39 IST
Asian stocks experienced a downturn on Friday as oil prices escalated to their biggest weekly gain in over a year, amid rising tensions in the Middle East. This comes ahead of a pivotal U.S. jobs report later today.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that potential strikes on Iran's oil facilities were under discussion as retaliation for a missile attack on Israel. This announcement, coupled with recent Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah in Beirut, further propelled oil prices, which had already been climbing due to the regional conflict.

In stock markets, the MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares index outside Japan fell by 0.32%. Australian and Japanese shares also dropped, reflecting investor fears over geopolitical developments and their impacts on the global economy.

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

