Market Turmoil: Geopolitical Tensions Shake Global Stocks and Oil Prices
Asian stocks fell and oil prices soared amidst escalating Middle East tensions. President Biden's comments on potential strikes against Iran's oil facilities caused oil price fluctuations. Equities were mostly in decline, with investors cautious ahead of the U.S. jobs report, while Japan's yen weakened sharply.
Asian stocks experienced a downturn on Friday as oil prices escalated to their biggest weekly gain in over a year, amid rising tensions in the Middle East. This comes ahead of a pivotal U.S. jobs report later today.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that potential strikes on Iran's oil facilities were under discussion as retaliation for a missile attack on Israel. This announcement, coupled with recent Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah in Beirut, further propelled oil prices, which had already been climbing due to the regional conflict.
In stock markets, the MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares index outside Japan fell by 0.32%. Australian and Japanese shares also dropped, reflecting investor fears over geopolitical developments and their impacts on the global economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
