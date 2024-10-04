Market Turmoil: Geopolitical Tensions Shake Global Stocks and Oil Prices

Asian stocks experienced a downturn on Friday as oil prices escalated to their biggest weekly gain in over a year, amid rising tensions in the Middle East. This comes ahead of a pivotal U.S. jobs report later today.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that potential strikes on Iran's oil facilities were under discussion as retaliation for a missile attack on Israel. This announcement, coupled with recent Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah in Beirut, further propelled oil prices, which had already been climbing due to the regional conflict.

In stock markets, the MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares index outside Japan fell by 0.32%. Australian and Japanese shares also dropped, reflecting investor fears over geopolitical developments and their impacts on the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)