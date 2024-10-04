Left Menu

Shocking Twist in Mumbai Kidnapping Case

A father in Mumbai filed a kidnapping complaint when his teenage daughter went missing, which later exposed his alleged five-year sexual abuse of her. The police arrested him after the girl was found and revealed the abuse. He is now facing charges under the BNS and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2024 08:48 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 08:48 IST
Shocking Twist in Mumbai Kidnapping Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A father in Mumbai, who reported his teenage daughter missing, turned out to be her alleged sexual abuser for the past five years, according to the police.

The 46-year-old accused was arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after his daughter left home to escape the abuse. She had gone missing from Central Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area.

Her father lodged a kidnapping complaint at Tardeo police station. During a police search, she was found and disclosed the abuse. The case took a dramatic turn as the accused father now faces serious charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024