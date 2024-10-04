Shocking Twist in Mumbai Kidnapping Case

A father in Mumbai, who reported his teenage daughter missing, turned out to be her alleged sexual abuser for the past five years, according to the police.

The 46-year-old accused was arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after his daughter left home to escape the abuse. She had gone missing from Central Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area.

Her father lodged a kidnapping complaint at Tardeo police station. During a police search, she was found and disclosed the abuse. The case took a dramatic turn as the accused father now faces serious charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)