India Hosts National Conference on Aligning CSR with Sustainable Development Goals

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, held the ‘National Conference and Exhibition on Aligning CSR with SDGs’ on October 2-3, 2024, at Hotel Lalit, New Delhi. The event marked India’s first-ever Annual CSR Day, celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and promoting the Trusteeship philosophy in corporate social responsibility (CSR) to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Inauguration and Key Addresses

The conference was inaugurated by Dr. Auguste Tano Kouamé, Country Director-India for the World Bank; Dr. Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey, Director General & CEO of IICA and Chairperson, NFRA; and Mr. Rob Lederer, CEO of Responsible Business Alliance. Other distinguished guests included Padma Vibhushan Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Professor Emeritus at IICA, and Prof. Gourav Vallabh, Economist and Finance Professor at XLRI.

CSR’s Role in India's Development

In his Welcome Address, Dr. Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey stressed the role of CSR in fostering a resilient and inclusive India. He called for collective efforts between the public and private sectors to meet the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision in line with the SDGs.

In the Keynote Address, Dr. Auguste Tano Kouamé commended India's leadership in integrating CSR with national development. He highlighted the importance of scalable models to meet the global 2030 Agenda and urged businesses to view CSR as an investment in long-term growth.

Global and Innovative Perspectives

Mr. Rob Lederer brought a global viewpoint, emphasizing the need for India’s maturing CSR ecosystem to align with international standards while addressing local challenges. Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar spoke about the critical role of innovation in CSR, urging businesses to develop disruptive solutions to address challenges related to sustainable development.

Book Release: CSR Ready Reckoner

During the event, the ‘CSR Ready Reckoner in India’, authored by Dr. Garima Dadhich and Dr. Ravi Raj Atrey, was launched. The book covers the latest developments in CSR law, trends, strategies, and FAQs for effective CSR compliance and implementation.

Valedictory Address: Strategic Alignment of CSR with SDGs

In the Valedictory Address, Prof. Gourav Vallabh underscored the transformative power of CSR when aligned with sustainable business practices. He emphasized that CSR should not be seen as mere corporate obligation but as a driving force for innovation and societal growth. Prof. Vallabh introduced the concept of Integration, Leveraging, Collaboration, and Inclusiveness (ILCI), encouraging businesses to go beyond the mandated 2% CSR threshold to contribute to societal progress.

Closing Remarks and Exhibition

Dr. Garima Dadhich, Associate Professor & Head, School of Business Environment at IICA, delivered the Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to speakers and participants. She reaffirmed IICA’s commitment to advancing the CSR agenda as central to India’s developmental path.

The conference attracted over 400 participants from government, academia, and corporate sectors, showcasing impactful CSR initiatives aligned with the United Nations SDGs. The exhibition featured innovations across various thematic areas outlined in Schedule VII of the Companies Act 2013.