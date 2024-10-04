Israel's Strategic Response Options to Iran's Missile Assault

Israel has pledged to retaliate against Iran's missile barrage on Tuesday that saw over 180 ballistic missiles launched, most of which were intercepted by Israel's air defense systems.

In consultation with the United States, Israel may target Iranian military installations, focusing on sites tied to ballistic missile production, as well as air defense and launching facilities. This approach is viewed by some analysts as a proportionate response to the missile attacks.

Options to strike Iran's nuclear facilities, despite their dispersal and partial fortification underground, could delay Iran's nuclear weapon capabilities but risk significant retaliation. Other potential responses include targeting Iran's economic lifeline, the petroleum sector, which could destabilize oil markets. Analysts also suggest leveraging Israel's cyber warfare capabilities could provide non-military means to counter the Iranian threat.

