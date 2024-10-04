Khamenei Urges Enhanced Struggle Against Israel After Missile Attack

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has made his first public appearance since the nation's missile strike on Israel, deeming it a justified response to Israeli actions. During his first Friday prayers sermon in nearly five years, Khamenei encouraged Israel's regional adversaries to bolster their resistance efforts.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' deputy commander warned that Iran would target Israeli energy infrastructure if further provoked. This follows the missile attack, which Iran says retaliated for the deaths of Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, with Israel blamed for the latter's assassination.

Khamenei praised Nasrallah and criticized the U.S. and its allies for securing Israel's interests over regional resources, urging unwavering resistance. He noted the Iranian missile attack was a rightful and necessary response to Israel's actions, emphasizing the importance of continued vigilance against what he termed Israeli crimes.

