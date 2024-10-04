Historic ECJ Ruling Spurs Sahrawi Self-Determination

The European Court of Justice delivered a landmark ruling on Friday, determining that the European Commission violated Western Sahara's right to self-determination by engaging in trade agreements with Morocco.

The court emphasized the necessity for genuine consultation with the Sahrawi people and declared that products originating from Western Sahara must be correctly labeled to enhance transparency.

Despite Morocco's harsh criticism of the ruling, the decision is celebrated as a 'historic victory' for the Sahrawi people, underscoring their sovereignty over natural resources in the prolonged territorial dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)