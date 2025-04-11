Cyberattack Unveils Sensitive Data Amid Algeria-Morocco Tensions

In a significant breach, Morocco's social security agency disclosed a cyberattack that exposed huge amounts of data, which were subsequently leaked on Telegram. The attack highlights growing tensions between Morocco and Algeria.

The data breach revealed personal information, including salary details and financial data of executives and political figures, sparking concerns about inequality in Morocco. The origin of the attack is associated with Algerian hackers, escalating the cyberwar between the two nations.

Relations have soured due to Algeria's support of the Polisario Front, with diplomatic ties severed. Morocco's government spokesperson attributed the attack to hostile actions aimed at disturbing Morocco, pointing to increasing international support for the country in its regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)