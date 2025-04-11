Left Menu

Cyberattack Unveils Sensitive Data Amid Algeria-Morocco Tensions

A cyberattack on Morocco's social security agency led to a data breach, with sensitive information leaked on Telegram. The attack, attributed to Algerian hackers, intensified tensions between the two nations. The leak revealed potential inequalities in Morocco and ignited discussions around regional geopolitics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 11-04-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 00:27 IST
Cyberattack Unveils Sensitive Data Amid Algeria-Morocco Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

In a significant breach, Morocco's social security agency disclosed a cyberattack that exposed huge amounts of data, which were subsequently leaked on Telegram. The attack highlights growing tensions between Morocco and Algeria.

The data breach revealed personal information, including salary details and financial data of executives and political figures, sparking concerns about inequality in Morocco. The origin of the attack is associated with Algerian hackers, escalating the cyberwar between the two nations.

Relations have soured due to Algeria's support of the Polisario Front, with diplomatic ties severed. Morocco's government spokesperson attributed the attack to hostile actions aimed at disturbing Morocco, pointing to increasing international support for the country in its regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025