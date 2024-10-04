Left Menu

Corruption Scandal: Gauhati High Court Nullifies Malaria Officer Selections

The Gauhati High Court nullified the Assam Public Service Commission's 2016 selection of 14 District Malaria Officers. This decision followed allegations of malpractice during the selection process, with altered evaluation marks. The court directed a new selection process due to the lack of appointments for the original selectees.

Updated: 04-10-2024
  • Country:
  • India

The Gauhati High Court has annulled the selection of 14 District Malaria Officers overseen by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) back in 2016. The court's decision comes after allegations of corruption were raised, prompting a review of the selection process.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice N Unni Krishnan Nair highlighted that eight years had lapsed without appointments being offered to the selected candidates. As a result, the determination was made to invalidate the selection process entirely.

The court's ruling mandates the APSC to conduct a fresh and transparent selection process for the posts in question, addressing the irregularities observed during its previous exercise, as detailed in the original writ petition filed by a candidate alleging foul play.

