Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: US Strikes Houthi Targets in Yemen

The US military launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, aiming at weapons systems and bases. The attacks followed Houthi threats of targeting Israel and prior strikes on US warships. Despite claims of targeting allied vessels, many affected ships had no ties to the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:21 IST
Escalating Tensions: US Strikes Houthi Targets in Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States military has conducted a series of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, focusing on weapons systems, bases, and equipment tied to the group. The Iranian-backed Houthis have been involved in recent aggressive activities, escalating tensions in the region.

The coordinated assault included the use of aircraft and ships to hit strongholds, although the exact number of targets remains undisclosed. Houthi media reported multiple strikes across key locations, including the airport in Hodeida and areas in Sanaa and Dhamar provinces.

The US action comes after the Houthis threatened increased military operations against Israel and claimed responsibility for attacking American warships. The rebels have aggressively targeted over 80 vessels since conflicts intensified last October, raising international concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024