Escalating Tensions: US Strikes Houthi Targets in Yemen

The United States military has conducted a series of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, focusing on weapons systems, bases, and equipment tied to the group. The Iranian-backed Houthis have been involved in recent aggressive activities, escalating tensions in the region.

The coordinated assault included the use of aircraft and ships to hit strongholds, although the exact number of targets remains undisclosed. Houthi media reported multiple strikes across key locations, including the airport in Hodeida and areas in Sanaa and Dhamar provinces.

The US action comes after the Houthis threatened increased military operations against Israel and claimed responsibility for attacking American warships. The rebels have aggressively targeted over 80 vessels since conflicts intensified last October, raising international concerns.

