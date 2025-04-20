Tensions Escalate as US Airstrikes Hit Hodeidah Amid Yemen Conflict

The United States has intensified its military strategy in Yemen, conducting 13 airstrikes on Hodeidah's port and airport just days after targeting the Ras Isa oil port. According to Al Jazeera, which cited Houthi-linked Al Masirah TV channel, at least three individuals were killed, and four others injured in Sanaa's al-Thawra, Bani Matar, and al-Safiah districts.

Last Thursday's airstrikes on Ras Isa port had already resulted in a high casualty toll, with at least 74 lives lost and 171 people injured, according to Houthi Health Ministry spokesperson Anees Alasbah. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed these attacks, asserting they aim to disrupt the financial and energy infrastructure sustaining the Iran-backed Houthi fighters.

In a social media message, CENTCOM stated, 'Today, US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists. The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis.' Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels have reiterated their stance, declaring continued military operations against both Israel and the United States, and asserting their commitment to supporting Palestinians until the Israeli siege on Gaza is lifted.

(With inputs from agencies.)