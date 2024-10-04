Left Menu

Officer Charged in Fatal Escort Collision

A Metropolitan Police officer, Christopher Harrison, 67, faces charges of causing death by careless driving after an 81-year-old woman, Helen Holland, died following a motorcycle collision in west London. Holland sustained critical injuries and passed away two weeks later. Harrison is set to appear in court on November 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:37 IST
A Metropolitan Police officer has been formally charged in connection with the tragic death of an elderly pedestrian struck by a motorcycle part of a royal escort in West London last year.

The officer, Christopher Harrison, aged 67, faces accusations of causing death by careless driving after the collision resulted in the death of Helen Holland, 81. The incident occurred on May 10, 2023, and Holland succumbed to her injuries two weeks later.

Following a thorough investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the Crown Prosecution Service concluded there was sufficient evidence to charge Harrison. He is expected to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on November 6. The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, has expressed her condolences to Holland's family over the tragic loss.

