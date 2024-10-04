Left Menu

Scandal at RG Kar: Arrests and Allegations Unfold

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and suspended police officer, Abhijit Mondal, were sent to judicial custody for their alleged involvement in covering up a rape and murder incident. Another doctor, Ashish Pandey, is in custody for financial misconduct, suspected of running illicit activities.

Updated: 04-10-2024
In a significant development, a court has ordered the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, and suspended police officer Abhijit Mondal, into 14-day judicial custody. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) accuses them of conspiring to hide the rape and murder of a woman medic on duty at the hospital.

The CBI presented its case by highlighting forensic evidence from the duo's mobile devices and insisted on their custody for further interrogation. The agency alleges that Ghosh attempted to mislead authorities by framing the incident as a suicide, with Mondal's assistance in tampering with evidence.

Meanwhile, another doctor, Ashish Pandey, faces allegations of financial irregularities and supposedly running a sex racket at the hospital. Presently held in CBI custody, Pandey's involvement in the contentious rape-murder case is also under scrutiny.

