US Military Strikes Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Escalating Tensions

The US military launched over a dozen strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, targeting weapons systems, bases, and equipment of the Iranian-backed rebels. The attacks follow Houthi threats of targeting Israel and come after the group claimed responsibility for attacks on American warships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 00:11 IST
US Military Strikes Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United States military has carried out more than a dozen strikes on Houthi locations in Yemen, targeting weapons systems, bases, and other rebel equipment. Confirmed by US officials, the strikes were aimed at crippling the capabilities of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

According to officials, military aircraft and warships bombed Houthi bases at five sites, with reported strikes on the airport in Hodeida and other strategic locations such as Katheib, Seiyana in Sanaa, and the Dhamar province. Three additional strikes targeted Bayda province. The actions follow recent threats by the Houthi group to escalate military operations against Israel.

The strikes came days after the Houthis claimed responsibility for attacking American warships and a US military drone over Yemen. The group has launched over 80 attack attempts against merchant ships in the Red Sea since the Israel-Hamas war reignited in Gaza last October, posing a significant threat to maritime security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

