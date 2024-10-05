Left Menu

Inspiring Leadership: Northern Army Commander's Tour of Duty

Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar, Northern Army Commander, visited troops along the Line of Control in the Pir Panchal region. He commended them for their professionalism in challenging conditions and encouraged maintaining high operational standards. The White Knight Corps, guarding India's borders, hosted his visit.

Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar, the Northern Army Commander, conducted a significant visit on Friday to troops stationed along the Line of Control in the challenging terrains of the Pir Panchal region. The focus of his visit was to emphasize high operational standards.

The troops were commended by Lt Gen Kumar for their exceptional professionalism, exhibiting the resilience and dedication required in such demanding conditions. Accompanied by the general officer commanding the White Knight Corps, the visit was aimed at assessing operational preparedness along this critical front.

In a statement, the Northern Command acknowledged the troops' unwavering dedication. The White Knight Corps is a crucial unit of the Indian Army, tasked with the pivotal role of guarding the nation's borders.

